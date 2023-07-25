B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Spark Networks SE [LOV] – find out why.

Spark Networks SE [NASDAQ: LOV] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, up 21.49%. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Spark Networks Announces Next Steps in Transformation.

Company to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 pm ET.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) (the “Company”), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced several key developments in its ongoing transformational journey, signaling a new chapter in the Company’s strategic direction.

Spark Networks SE stock is now -57.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOV Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4469 and lowest of $0.2238 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.75, which means current price is +45.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 565.23K shares, LOV reached a trading volume of 31695120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spark Networks SE [LOV]?

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Spark Networks SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spark Networks SE is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

How has LOV stock performed recently?

Spark Networks SE [LOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.28. With this latest performance, LOV shares dropped by -62.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for Spark Networks SE [LOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6366, while it was recorded at 0.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9801 for the last 200 days.

Spark Networks SE [LOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spark Networks SE [LOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.93. Spark Networks SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -341.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.63.

Spark Networks SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Spark Networks SE [LOV]

