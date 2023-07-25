Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Knightscope Inc. [NASDAQ: KSCP] price surged by 35.00 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Knightscope Reseller Deploys Security Robot in San Diego Apartment Community.

Private Ohio University Places Order for K1 Blue Light Tower.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) JDS Security deployed its first of four K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”) at a multi-family residential community in San Diego, California.

A sum of 12085446 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.26M shares. Knightscope Inc. shares reached a high of $1.68 and dropped to a low of $1.17 until finishing in the latest session at $1.62.

The one-year KSCP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.71. The average equity rating for KSCP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.16.

KSCP Stock Performance Analysis:

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, KSCP shares gained by 305.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Knightscope Inc. [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7181, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3968 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knightscope Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -567.71 and a Gross Margin at -62.96. Knightscope Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Knightscope Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Knightscope Inc. [KSCP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KSCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KSCP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KSCP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.