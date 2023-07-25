AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell -84.14% so far this year. What now?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] price plunged by -73.13 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 12:09 AM that AppHarvest announces Chapter 11 filing to support a financial and operational transition.

Company secures approximately $30 million debtor-in-possession financing commitment from Equilibriumto support ongoing operations at AppHarvest Morehead, AppHarvest Richmond and AppHarvest Somersetduring proceedings.

A sum of 62760184 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. AppHarvest Inc. shares reached a high of $0.165 and dropped to a low of $0.088 until finishing in the latest session at $0.09.

The average equity rating for APPH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

APPH Stock Performance Analysis:

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -75.06. With this latest performance, APPH shares dropped by -76.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.32 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3999, while it was recorded at 0.2982 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9296 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AppHarvest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -801.23 and a Gross Margin at -402.67. AppHarvest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.57.

Return on Total Capital for APPH is now -21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.86. Additionally, APPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] managed to generate an average of -$193,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.