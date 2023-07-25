22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] is -77.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] traded at a low on 07/24/23, posting a -35.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.12. The company report on July 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM that New to The Street TV Announces Episode 491 with its Five Business Guest Interviews, Airs on FOX Business Network, Tonight, July 24, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8334514 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at 38.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.90%.

The market cap for XXII stock reached $52.00 million, with 16.64 million shares outstanding and 16.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 939.76K shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 8334514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $723.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has XXII stock performed recently?

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.48. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -50.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]

