why Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $168.64

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] slipped around -0.75 points on Friday, while shares priced at $146.07 at the close of the session, down -0.51%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Extra Space Storage & Life Storage Announce Closing of Merger.

Creates the largest storage operator and one of the largest REITs in the MSCI U.S. REIT Index.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (“Extra Space”) and Life Storage, Inc. (“Life Storage”) announced today that the companies have completed their previously announced merger, following approval by the shareholders of both companies. The combined company is now the largest storage operator in the country (based on the number of self-storage locations) with over 3,500 locations, approximately 270 million square feet of rentable storage space, and over two million customers. The combined entity will be among the largest REITs in the MSCI U.S. REIT Index, with an enterprise value of approximately $46 billion.

Extra Space Storage Inc. stock is now -0.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXR Stock saw the intraday high of $148.005 and lowest of $145.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 216.52, which means current price is +4.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, EXR reached a trading volume of 17568322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $168.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has EXR stock performed recently?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.22. With this latest performance, EXR shares gained by 0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.01, while it was recorded at 149.72 for the last single week of trading, and 155.38 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.65. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.67.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.41. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $179,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.