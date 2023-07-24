Wells Fargo lifts Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] gained 1.92% or 1.94 points to close at $102.82 with a heavy trading volume of 20367390 shares. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Starbucks Announces Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, September 1, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $101.80, the shares rose to $103.55 and dropped to $101.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded -1.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 20367390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $115.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 280.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.64, while it was recorded at 101.44 for the last single week of trading, and 100.74 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 16.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.