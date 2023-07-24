Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on August 25, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:.

A sum of 18243962 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.48M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $47.60 and dropped to a low of $46.815 until finishing in the latest session at $47.05.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.62. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $55.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 553.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 5.97.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.51, while it was recorded at 47.05 for the last single week of trading, and 47.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.90%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.