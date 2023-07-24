Vale S.A. [VALE] fell -16.38% so far this year. What now?

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.26 during the day while it closed the day at $14.19. The company report on December 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM that STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES NEW EXPERIENCED CRITICAL MINERALS BOARD MEMBER.

Vale S.A. stock has also loss -0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VALE stock has declined by -3.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.47% and lost -16.38% year-on date.

The market cap for VALE stock reached $63.75 billion, with 4.45 billion shares outstanding and 3.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.80M shares, VALE reached a trading volume of 12206543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vale S.A. [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

VALE stock trade performance evaluation

Vale S.A. [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.58 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 14.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VALE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.