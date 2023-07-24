Raymond James lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] closed the trading session at $38.42 on 07/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.37, while the highest price level was $39.225. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM that U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its second quarter 2023 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

At 9 a.m. Central Time, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 877-692-8955. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 234-720-6979. The access code for all participants is 6030554.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.90 percent and weekly performance of 8.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.82M shares, USB reached to a volume of 16352336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $43.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.63, while it was recorded at 37.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.59 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in USB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.