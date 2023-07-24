PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $93

PDD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $1.09. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that PDD Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

A sum of 11302604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.36M shares. PDD Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $77.29 and dropped to a low of $75.44 until finishing in the latest session at $75.97.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.21. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $107.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.04.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, PDD shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.69, while it was recorded at 76.17 for the last single week of trading, and 76.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDD Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. PDD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98.

PDD Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc. go to 19.84%.

PDD Holdings Inc. [PDD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.