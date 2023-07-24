Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain 155.92% so far this year. What now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $17.49 during the day while it closed the day at $16.43. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Concordance Healthcare Solutions Launches Surgence™, a Groundbreaking Platform Revolutionizing the Future of the Healthcare Supply Chain Powered by Palantir.

Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC, one of the largest independent healthcare distributors in the U.S., today announced the highly-anticipated launch of Surgence, a healthcare supply chain ecosystem that fully connects providers, distributors and suppliers by bringing unprecedented visibility to supply and demand information. Developed in partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, Surgence, powered by Palantir Foundry’s cutting-edge technology, aims to optimize the healthcare supply chain, ensuring the seamless flow of critical medical supplies and enhancing patient care.

The healthcare supply chain plays a crucial role in delivering timely and efficient medical supplies to healthcare providers, but it often faces challenges such as lack of visibility, inefficiencies and disruptions. Surgence addresses these pain points by providing unprecedented visibility into true supply and demand of medical supplies accessible in real time, allowing members to take greater control of and optimize their own supply chain while improving the accuracy and outlook for the future with machine-driven logic.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has inclined by 101.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 144.13% and gained 155.92% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $36.27 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.74M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 63167584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 104.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 73.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.