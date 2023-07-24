Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] moved down -7.46: Why It’s Important

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.11 at the close of the session, down -7.46%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Pagaya Announces ~$800 Million ABS, its 8th Deal in 2023 with $3.9 Billion Raised This Year.

First PAID transaction to achieve an AA-rating.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is now 70.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.385 and lowest of $2.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.50, which means current price is +170.51% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 11616735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.11. With this latest performance, PGY shares gained by 75.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.31, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.