Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Is Currently 1.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] traded at a high on 07/21/23, posting a 1.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.03. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its second quarter 2023 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Monday, July 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q2 2023 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until Monday, July 31st at 6:00 p.m.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10636398 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $8.77 billion, with 422.65 million shares outstanding and 421.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.06M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 10636398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.08, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -1.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20,774.28. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19,271.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$58,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NCLH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NCLH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.