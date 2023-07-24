NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] moved up 2.43: Why It’s Important

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] gained 2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $75.90 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 6:45 AM that NextEra Energy Resources and Sysco collaborate to develop plan to reduce the foodservice leader’s carbon emissions at scale.

Through an agreement announced today, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and a driving force in the development of the green hydrogen economy, will work to develop tailored solutions to support Sysco Corporation, the global leader in foodservice distribution, reduce their carbon footprint.

Sysco’s science-based climate goal aims to lower Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 27.5% by 2030. An important element of the company’s plans includes sourcing 100% renewable energy for its global operations. As a pioneer with over 25 years of experience in renewable energy, NextEra Energy Resources is uniquely positioned to develop a customized strategy to help Sysco achieve this goal.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 2.02 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $149.94 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $74.30 to $76.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 11839712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $91.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.17, while it was recorded at 73.36 for the last single week of trading, and 77.48 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.