Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $207.59 billion, up 43.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] traded at a low on 07/21/23, posting a -0.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $343.77. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Moody’s and Microsoft Develop Enhanced Risk, Data, Analytics, Research and Collaboration Solutions Powered by Generative AI.

Strategic Partnership for Next-Gen Solutions Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Fabric, and Microsoft Teams and Moody’s Proprietary Data to Empower Financial Services, Capital Markets and More.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) today announced a new strategic partnership to deliver next-generation data, analytics, research, collaboration and risk solutions for financial services and global knowledge workers. Built on a combination of Moody’s robust data and analytical capabilities and the power and scale of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the partnership creates innovative offerings that enhance insights into corporate intelligence and risk assessment, powered by Microsoft AI and anchored by Moody’s proprietary data, analytics and research.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 69295058 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microsoft Corporation stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2579.15 billion, with 7.44 billion shares outstanding and 7.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.51M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 69295058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $373.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 8.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 331.90, while it was recorded at 350.19 for the last single week of trading, and 274.60 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.12%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.