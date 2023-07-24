Market cap of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] reaches 260.59B – now what?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.04%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today’s action is consistent with PepsiCo’s previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, which began with the June 2023 payment. This dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marked the company’s 51st consecutive annual dividend increase.

About PepsiCo PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Over the last 12 months, PEP stock rose by 13.02%. The one-year PepsiCo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.68. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $260.59 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, PEP stock reached a trading volume of 15008674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $201.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.11, while it was recorded at 187.16 for the last single week of trading, and 180.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.54%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.