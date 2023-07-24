Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 497.29M – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 07/21/23, posting a 1.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.74. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bitfarms Secures Contracts in Paraguay for Up to 150 MW of Hydropower.

Long-term, low-cost, power contracts at a competitive rate expected to provide significant path for growth.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10759509 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.18%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $497.29 million, with 232.54 million shares outstanding and 180.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 10759509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.68. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.88 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3724, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0018 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.