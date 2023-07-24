Market Analysts see T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] falling to $2.40. Time to buy?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] closed the trading session at $0.10 on 07/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.0972, while the highest price level was $0.112. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award.

The awards were made on June 26, 2023, under the T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), which was adopted on March 1, 2018 and amended and restated on February 16, 2023 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of seven option grant awards to purchase an aggregate of 33,350 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock. The exercise price of the options was $0.0710 which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 26, 2023. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The stock options have a ten-year term. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.91 percent and weekly performance of -9.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -72.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.62M shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 93215256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69.

TTOO stock trade performance evaluation

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 39.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1262, while it was recorded at 0.0996 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0364 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -200.56. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 307.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.