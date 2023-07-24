Market Analysts see Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] slipped around -1.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.61 at the close of the session, down -3.06%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freeport-McMoRan Second-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on Its Website.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719270764/en/.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock is now 7.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FCX Stock saw the intraday high of $42.32 and lowest of $40.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.56, which means current price is +22.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, FCX reached a trading volume of 11548154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $45.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 62.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has FCX stock performed recently?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.04, while it was recorded at 40.81 for the last single week of trading, and 38.39 for the last 200 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to -8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.