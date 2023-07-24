Market Analysts see Exelon Corporation [EXC] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.54. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM that ComEd Community Energy Assistance Ambassador Program Earns National Recognition.

Chartwell Inc. presents ComEd with industry best practices award for program that brought jobs and bill support to low-income communities.

ComEd’s work to connect customers in need with bill assistance while also providing temporary, part-time employment to residents from low-income neighborhoods, was recently recognized by utility-industry association Chartwell Inc., one of three awards presented to ComEd and its parent company, Exelon.

A sum of 16583803 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $42.81 and dropped to a low of $42.01 until finishing in the latest session at $42.55.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.11. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.65, while it was recorded at 41.83 for the last single week of trading, and 40.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.