Market Analysts see Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] traded at a high on 07/21/23, posting a 0.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.63. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cisco: Walk a Mile in Their Shoes: Creating Awareness and Mutual Respect.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 51280339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cisco Systems Inc. stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.40%.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $213.41 billion, with 4.09 billion shares outstanding and 4.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.74M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 51280339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.47. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.17, while it was recorded at 51.90 for the last single week of trading, and 48.12 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.38 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 27.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.55. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $141,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 7.23%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.