KeyCorp [KEY] Revenue clocked in at $6.97 billion, down -34.39% YTD: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] plunged by -$0.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.10 during the day while it closed the day at $11.43. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM that KeyBank Cleveland Market President Kelly Lamirand Named to Crain’s Cleveland Business 2023 Women of Note List.

Crain’s Cleveland Business has named KeyBank Cleveland Market President Kelly Lamirand to its 2023 Women of Note list. Honorees represent numerous industries and roles, showcasing how diverse and encompassing women’s business influence in Northeast Ohio truly is.

Lamirand, who has spent her entire 25-year career at KeyBank, was honored for her longevity, passion for mentoring and commitment to Cleveland. She says the key to her longevity has been learning when and how to take advantage of opportunities within the company.

KeyCorp stock has also gained 12.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has declined by -5.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.52% and lost -34.39% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $11.11 billion, with 935.73 million shares outstanding and 931.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.37M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 24620714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $12.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -5.80%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.