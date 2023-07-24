Jefferies lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] price plunged by -1.06 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for June 2023.

– Produced 979 BTC in June 2023 and 5,120 BTC Year-To-Date.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Increased Operational Hash Rate 16% to 17.7 EH/s and Installed Hash Rate 8% to 21.8 EH/s in June 2023.

A sum of 26437881 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 40.50M shares. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $17.40 and dropped to a low of $16.24 until finishing in the latest session at $16.88.

The one-year MARA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.66. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 38.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 129.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.