Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $0.09 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] closed the trading session at $0.09 on 07/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.08, while the highest price level was $0.0907. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM that Turk & Company Announces Acquisition of Timios, Inc. by Timios Acquisition, LLC.

Turk and Company, announced today that its client, Timios, Inc, a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), has been acquired by Timios Acquisition, LLC.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to Timios, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.17 percent and weekly performance of -7.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 101.01M shares, IDEX reached to a volume of 20796638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -16.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0701, while it was recorded at 0.0905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1444 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IDEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IDEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.