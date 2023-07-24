Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] Revenue clocked in at $6.90 million, down -36.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FRTX] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 39.58%. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Fresh Tracks Announces $8.25 Million Buyout of Its Right to Receive Future Sofpironium Bromide Payments from Botanix.

Strengthens cash position as Company continues to evaluate strategic options to maximize shareholder value.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -36.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.10 and lowest of $0.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.64, which means current price is +111.35% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 302.54K shares, FRTX reached a trading volume of 32376040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRTX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

How has FRTX stock performed recently?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.78. With this latest performance, FRTX shares gained by 27.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.21 for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6568, while it was recorded at 0.7622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3044 for the last 200 days.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -310.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.72. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -303.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -105.54.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]

