Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] is 33.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DWAC] jumped around 6.72 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.08 at the close of the session, up 50.30%. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 1:30 AM that Digital World Reaches Settlement with SEC, Paving Way for Form S-4 Registration Statement Review.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DWAC) (“DWAC” or the “Company”) announced today that on July 20, 2023 it settled with the SEC fraud charges against the Company for making material misrepresentations in forms filed with the SEC as part of DWAC’s initial public offering and proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG). DWAC agreed to a cease-and-desist order and to pay an $18 million penalty in the event it closes a merger transaction. It also agreed to undertake that, should DWAC file an amended Form S-4, any such Form S-4 will be materially complete and accurate and consistent with the findings in the SEC’s order.

Mr. Swider, the Chief Executive Officer of DWAC, stated, “Through steadfast dedication to our shareholders, we tirelessly worked to reach a settlement with the SEC regarding charges against DWAC. This is an important milestone for us, as it clears the path for the SEC to review our expected upcoming filing of the Registration Statement related to our proposed merger with TMTG. Subject to further SEC review of our future filings related to the merger, we are eager to move forward the consummation of the business combination with TMTG and we look forward to TMTG’s cooperation in this regard.”.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is now 33.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DWAC Stock saw the intraday high of $25.85 and lowest of $16.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.63, which means current price is +62.72% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 312.55K shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 31104405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has DWAC stock performed recently?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.26. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 57.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.31 for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.25, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.70 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.12.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]

