Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain 121.84% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.88 at the close of the session, up 1.30%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM that SEABOURN’S NEW EXPEDITION VESSEL SEABOURN PURSUIT SHINES FOR THE ULTRA-LUXURY LINE WITH DESIGN DETAILS FOR A STUNNING DEBUT.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, is revealing the stunning design details of its second purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, scheduled to launch in August 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As fashioned by esteemed multi-disciplinary studio Tihany Design, led by Managing Partner Alessia Genova and Founder Adam D. Tihany, Seabourn Pursuit is finely tuned with decorative details such as lighter bedding accoutrements that align with its primary dedication to warm-water excursions in more tropical destinations. Suites will also be outfitted with lush blankets and fur pillows, for instance, for the ship’s inaugural year explorations of Antarctica, running from late November 2023 to late March 2024.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 121.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $17.90 and lowest of $17.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.55, which means current price is +125.76% above from all time high which was touched on 07/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 43.69M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 27163213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 17.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.