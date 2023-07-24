Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] is -39.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 53.32% or 0.42 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 71918201 shares. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Camber Energy and Viking Energy Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger.

Merger anticipated to close on or about August 1, 2023.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber”) and Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) (“Viking”) today announced that the shareholders of each of Camber and Viking approved by the requisite voting thresholds at special meetings held separately by each company on July 20, 2023, the various proposals relating to the adoption and approval of the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Camber and Viking dated February 15, 2021, as amended on April 18, 2023 (collectively, the “Merger Agreement”) and the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including a wholly owned subsidiary of Camber merging with and into Viking (the “Merger”), with Viking surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Camber and Camber remaining the sole publicly-traded entity.

It opened the trading session at $0.88, the shares rose to $1.27 and dropped to $0.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -32.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -103.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 71918201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.33.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.73. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 43.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9350, while it was recorded at 0.9140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8907 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -733.79 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18039.52.

Additionally, CEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.