BofA Securities lifts Apple Inc. [AAPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] traded at a low on 07/21/23, posting a -0.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $191.94. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM that Apple lands record 54 Emmy Award nominations, and makes history as “Ted Lasso” becomes the most Emmy-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year, and “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” becomes most-nominated documentary.

Apple Originals honored with nominations across 13 hit titles, including “Ted Lasso,” “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” “Shrinking,” “Black Bird,” “Bad Sisters,” “Schmigadoon!,” “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” “For All Mankind,” “Five Days at Memorial,” “Hello Tomorrow!” and “Prehistoric Planet”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Ted Lasso” once again leads as this year’s most-nominated comedy with 21 Emmy nominations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 64202740 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apple Inc. stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.44%.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $3037.68 billion, with 15.79 billion shares outstanding and 15.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.22M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 64202740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $191.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.19, while it was recorded at 193.58 for the last single week of trading, and 157.47 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 7.86%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1.75 trillion, or 60.1% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.