Bernstein lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.47%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Amazon Literary Partnership Announces 2023 Grant Recipients.

Amazon Literary Partnership awards nearly $1 million in grant and sponsorship funding to 93 literary nonprofits nationwide.

Amazon Literary Partnership is committed to supporting writing programs and nonprofit literary organizations that uplift and amplify writers and promote diversity in storytelling.

Over the last 12 months, AMZN stock rose by 5.89%. The one-year Amazon.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.2. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1333.44 billion, with 10.25 billion shares outstanding and 9.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.87M shares, AMZN stock reached a trading volume of 132995696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $143.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.43, while it was recorded at 132.34 for the last single week of trading, and 105.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $715.0 billion, or 60.1% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.