Bernstein lifts Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] closed the trading session at $92.17 on 07/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.54, while the highest price level was $93.23. The company report on July 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM that Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter)) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, S.A.R., the People’s Republic of China or via email at investor@alibaba-inc.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.63 percent and weekly performance of -2.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.67M shares, BABA reached to a volume of 12391174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $137.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.33.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.92, while it was recorded at 92.15 for the last single week of trading, and 88.97 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.86 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 8.14%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BABA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.