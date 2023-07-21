why Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $94.12

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] surged by $1.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $102.26 during the day while it closed the day at $101.11. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM that Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and second quarter financial results.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, July 27, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean GroupRoyal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock has also gained 1.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 56.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.50% and gained 104.55% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $26.26 billion, with 255.47 million shares outstanding and 222.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 3127130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $94.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.07, while it was recorded at 99.28 for the last single week of trading, and 67.82 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.