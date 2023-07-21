why Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.14

Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: FULT] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.52 at the close of the session, up 0.07%. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) (“Fulton” or the “Corporation”) reported net income available to common shareholders of $77.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $11.3 million, or 17.2%, in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Operating net income available to common shareholders was $77.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share(1).

Fulton Financial Corporation stock is now -19.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FULT Stock saw the intraday high of $13.66 and lowest of $13.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.85, which means current price is +40.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, FULT reached a trading volume of 2290452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULT shares is $14.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulton Financial Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for FULT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72.

How has FULT stock performed recently?

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, FULT shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63. Fulton Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for FULT is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.94. Additionally, FULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] managed to generate an average of $86,964 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulton Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]

The top three institutional holders of FULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.