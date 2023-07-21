Wells Fargo lifts Catalent Inc. [CTLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] jumped around 1.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.58 at the close of the session, up 2.72%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Catalent Appoints Matti Masanovich Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that Matti Masanovich has been named Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective July 5, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prior to joining Catalent, Mr. Masanovich served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Tenneco Automotive until it was acquired by Apollo. Previously he was Chief Financial Officer at Superior Industries International and General Cable Corporation.

Catalent Inc. stock is now 5.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTLT Stock saw the intraday high of $49.26 and lowest of $47.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 115.33, which means current price is +51.29% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 7263417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.62, while it was recorded at 46.56 for the last single week of trading, and 52.87 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.70. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $26,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.