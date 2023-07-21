Wall Street Analyst Upgrade W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]. What else is Wall St. saying

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE: WRB] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $61.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM that W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results.

Return on Equity of 21.1%;Quarterly Net Income Doubles to $356 Million.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its second quarter 2023 results.

W. R. Berkley Corporation represents 274.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.08 billion with the latest information. WRB stock price has been found in the range of $60.77 to $61.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, WRB reached a trading volume of 2336869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $73.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for W. R. Berkley Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Berkley Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.79.

Trading performance analysis for WRB stock

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, WRB shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.42, while it was recorded at 60.46 for the last single week of trading, and 65.77 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Berkley Corporation go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

