Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Olo Inc. [OLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Olo Inc. [NYSE: OLO] gained 6.25% or 0.42 points to close at $7.14 with a heavy trading volume of 2622077 shares. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” website at investors.olo.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

It opened the trading session at $7.05, the shares rose to $7.45 and dropped to $6.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OLO points out that the company has recorded 1.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, OLO reached to a volume of 2622077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Olo Inc. [OLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLO shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Olo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olo Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLO in the course of the last twelve months was 1705.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

Trading performance analysis for OLO stock

Olo Inc. [OLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.70. With this latest performance, OLO shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Olo Inc. [OLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Olo Inc. [OLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Olo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Olo Inc. [OLO]

The top three institutional holders of OLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.