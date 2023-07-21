Wall Street Analyst Initiated Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] closed the trading session at $21.07 on 07/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.635, while the highest price level was $21.10. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s second quarter 2023 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.15 percent and weekly performance of -2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, MGY reached to a volume of 2361283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

MGY stock trade performance evaluation

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, MGY shares gained by 5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 20.79 for the last single week of trading, and 22.34 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to -9.83%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: Insider Ownership positions

The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.