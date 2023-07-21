Wall Street Analyst Initiated GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] plunged by -$2.41 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $66.00 during the day while it closed the day at $64.32. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that GlobalFoundries Announces CFO Update.

The company’s guidance for its fiscal 2023 second quarter, provided on May 9th, remains unchanged.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock has also loss -3.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GFS stock has inclined by 0.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.71% and gained 19.35% year-on date.

The market cap for GFS stock reached $35.50 billion, with 551.78 million shares outstanding and 551.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 2410346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $72.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39.

GFS stock trade performance evaluation

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, GFS shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.46, while it was recorded at 66.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.99 for the last 200 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Total Capital for GFS is now 10.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.33. Additionally, GFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. go to 2.49%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.