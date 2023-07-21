Wall Street Analyst Initiated Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] slipped around -1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.76 at the close of the session, down -2.48%. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace Announces Expanded Multi-Year Consumption Commitment and Go-To-Market Partnership with Microsoft.

Joint sales and marketing initiatives and deep technical integrations to drive accelerated, global adoption of the Dynatrace platform native on Microsoft Azure.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced an expanded multi-year consumption commitment and go-to-market (GTM) partnership with Microsoft, with joint sales enablement and marketing, including campaigns, events, webinars, and customer solution workshops and hands-on labs. The goal is to meet the growing demand from joint customers worldwide for the Dynatrace® platform on Microsoft Azure to accelerate cloud migration and optimization initiatives.

Dynatrace Inc. stock is now 37.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DT Stock saw the intraday high of $54.085 and lowest of $52.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.87, which means current price is +49.08% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2613491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $52.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.83, while it was recorded at 54.21 for the last single week of trading, and 41.99 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 11.17%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

