Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.94%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Tupperware Brands Announces Receipt of Notice of Non-Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Requirements.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) (“Tupperware” or the “Company”) announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on June 1, 2023 indicating the Company is not in compliance with Sections 802.01B and 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because (i) the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its last reported stockholders’ equity was less than $50 million, and (ii) the average closing price of the Company’s common stock was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the common stock on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements.

Tupperware plans to notify the NYSE within 10 business days of its receipt of the Notice that it intends to bring the Company into compliance with these listing standards within the required cure periods.

Over the last 12 months, TUP stock dropped by -90.63%. The one-year Tupperware Brands Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.25. The average equity rating for TUP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.23 million, with 44.50 million shares outstanding and 37.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, TUP stock reached a trading volume of 2715071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

TUP Stock Performance Analysis:

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, TUP shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8051, while it was recorded at 0.6436 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2132 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tupperware Brands Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.16 and a Gross Margin at +64.06. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.18.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 17.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.41. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TUP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TUP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TUP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.