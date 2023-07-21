Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $51.03 during the day while it closed the day at $51.01. The company report on July 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Scotia Global Asset Management announces July 2023 cash distributions for Scotia ETFs.

Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the July 2023 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on July 26, 2023 will receive a cash distribution payable on August 2, 2023, as noted below.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock has also gained 2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNS stock has declined by -0.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.49% and gained 4.14% year-on date.

The market cap for BNS stock reached $61.53 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, BNS reached a trading volume of 2255027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $55.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 259.89.

BNS stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, BNS shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.27, while it was recorded at 50.27 for the last single week of trading, and 50.02 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for BNS is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.90. Additionally, BNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] managed to generate an average of $108,992 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to -0.90%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BNS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BNS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.