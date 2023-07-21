The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] Revenue clocked in at $8.96 billion, down -11.65% YTD: What’s Next?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMK] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Liberty Media Announces Adjustment to the Media Component of the Securities Basket for its 1.375% Cash Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023.

Liberty Media Corporation (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK) (“Liberty”) today announced an adjustment to the Media Component (as defined in the Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 15, 2016 (the “Supplemental Indenture”), between Liberty and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association (as successor to U.S. Bank National Association), as trustee) of the Securities Basket underlying its 1.375% Cash Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Cash Convertible Notes”). The Media Component is now 0.2547 of a share of Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock. Liberty adjusted the Media Component due to the distribution (the “Dividend”) to holders of Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock of 0.028960604 of a share of Series C common stock of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. for each share of Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock. The Dividend was distributed on July 19, 2023 to holders of record of Series A Liberty Formula One Common Stock as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 13, 2023.

The adjustment to the Media Component was made pursuant to Section 12.04(c) of the Supplemental Indenture for the Cash Convertible Notes. In accordance with Section 12.04(c) of the Supplemental Indenture for the Cash Convertible Notes, the Media Component adjustment became effective immediately prior to the open of business on July 20, 2023. In addition, Liberty is in a valuation period following the previously announced split-off of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. that will adjust the conversion rate under the Cash Convertible Notes pursuant to Section 12.04(f) of the Supplemental Indenture for the Cash Convertible Notes. After the applicable valuation period has been completed, the effective date for such adjustment to the conversion rate under the Cash Convertible Notes is the open of business on July 18, 2023.

A sum of 5450717 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares reached a high of $35.38 and dropped to a low of $33.55 until finishing in the latest session at $34.57.

The one-year LSXMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.33. The average equity rating for LSXMK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMK shares is $42.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

LSXMK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, LSXMK shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.45, while it was recorded at 34.22 for the last single week of trading, and 34.70 for the last 200 days.

LSXMK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 38.20%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LSXMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LSXMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LSXMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.