The Allstate Corporation [ALL] moved up 5.85: Why It’s Important

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] gained 5.85% or 6.19 points to close at $111.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3262912 shares. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Allstate Announces June and Second Quarter 2023 Catastrophe Losses, Implemented Rates and Prior Year Reserve Reestimates.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of June of $1.01 billion or $799 million, after-tax.

June month catastrophe losses include 18 events estimated at $1.13 billion, with approximately 60% of the losses related to four wind and hail events, partially offset by favorable reserve reestimates for prior events. Total catastrophe losses for the second quarter were $2.70 billion, pre-tax.

It opened the trading session at $106.85, the shares rose to $112.10 and dropped to $106.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALL points out that the company has recorded -15.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, ALL reached to a volume of 3262912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $130.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62.

Trading performance analysis for ALL stock

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.82. With this latest performance, ALL shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.03, while it was recorded at 104.96 for the last single week of trading, and 122.50 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.55.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now -11.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.54. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of -$24,055 per employee.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -5.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.