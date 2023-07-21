Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $10

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] price plunged by -2.87 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 on Friday, August 4, 2023, before the market opens. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the same day, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-888-330-3573 and reference Conference ID 4831656 to listen to the live call.

A sum of 3792709 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $10.12 and dropped to a low of $9.745 until finishing in the latest session at $9.80.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.86. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.17, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,179,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.