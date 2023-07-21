Stifel slashes price target on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] – find out why.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] closed the trading session at $0.46 on 07/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.44, while the highest price level was $0.485. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HYCROFT APPOINTS FIONA GRANT LEYDIER AS VICE PRESIDENT, OF INVESTOR RELATIONS.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, announces the appointment of Fiona Grant Leydier as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Diane Garrett, President & CEO stated, “We are extremely excited to welcome Ms. Grant Leydier to the Hycroft management team. Ms. Grant Leydier brings a unique and broad-based perspective of capital markets having advised numerous public companies on transformational corporate activities. Her strong investor relations background, and her deep understanding of the mining industry will greatly compliment the existing team as we continue to advance the world-class Hycroft mine.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.91 percent and weekly performance of -1.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 4043484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 44.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3545, while it was recorded at 0.4461 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4948 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HYMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HYMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.