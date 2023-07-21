SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $12.50

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] loss -0.42% or -0.06 points to close at $14.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2686058 shares. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that SITE Centers’ Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be released prior to the market open on July 25, 2023. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 1798214. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com.

It opened the trading session at $14.50, the shares rose to $14.50 and dropped to $14.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SITC points out that the company has recorded 9.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SITC reached to a volume of 2686058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for SITC stock

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, SITC shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.41 for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 14.24 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.20. SITE Centers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.53.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 3.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.48. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] managed to generate an average of $630,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp. go to -6.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SITC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SITC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.