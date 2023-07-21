SAP SE [SAP] Is Currently -6.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SAP SE [NYSE: SAP] loss -6.34% or -9.07 points to close at $133.93 with a heavy trading volume of 2769479 shares. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM that The Business of Sustainability: Exploring the Circular Economy With SAP’s Stephen Jamieson.

It opened the trading session at $140.86, the shares rose to $141.51 and dropped to $133.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAP points out that the company has recorded 14.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 945.18K shares, SAP reached to a volume of 2769479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SAP SE [SAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAP shares is $150.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SAP SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAP SE is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for SAP stock

SAP SE [SAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, SAP shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for SAP SE [SAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.62, while it was recorded at 142.24 for the last single week of trading, and 117.90 for the last 200 days.

SAP SE [SAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SAP SE [SAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.86 and a Gross Margin at +71.80. SAP SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for SAP is now 9.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAP SE [SAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, SAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SAP SE [SAP] managed to generate an average of $20,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.SAP SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SAP SE [SAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAP SE go to 20.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SAP SE [SAP]

The top three institutional holders of SAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.