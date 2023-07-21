Royal Bank of Canada [RY] moved up 0.14: Why It’s Important

Royal Bank of Canada [NYSE: RY] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $99.28 during the day while it closed the day at $99.01. The company report on July 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM that RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for July 2023.

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM Inc.”) today announced July 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Royal Bank of Canada stock has also gained 1.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RY stock has declined by -1.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.65% and gained 5.31% year-on date.

The market cap for RY stock reached $137.70 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 828.30K shares, RY reached a trading volume of 5548615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Bank of Canada [RY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RY shares is $107.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Royal Bank of Canada shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Bank of Canada is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 426.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89.

RY stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Bank of Canada [RY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, RY shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Royal Bank of Canada [RY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.37, while it was recorded at 98.21 for the last single week of trading, and 96.32 for the last 200 days.

Royal Bank of Canada [RY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Bank of Canada [RY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.97.

Return on Total Capital for RY is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Bank of Canada [RY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.13. Additionally, RY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Bank of Canada [RY] managed to generate an average of $172,750 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Bank of Canada [RY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Bank of Canada go to 5.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada [RY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.