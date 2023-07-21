Piper Sandler slashes price target on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] – find out why.

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $172.305 during the day while it closed the day at $171.61. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Zoetis Named One of the Best Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been named to Fast Company’s list of Best Workplaces for Innovators for 2023. Zoetis is the only stand-alone animal health company to be included on this year’s list which honors businesses that demonstrate a commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

“Our innovative culture means we are always seeking to understand how we can meet our customers’ next unmet need,” said Rob Polzer, Executive Vice President and President, Research & Development. “As the world leader in animal health, our scientists are exploring innovations across the continuum of animal healthcare – from prediction to prevention, detection and treatment – so we can help pets live longer, healthier lives and keep farm animals healthier and more productive.”.

Zoetis Inc. stock has also gained 0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZTS stock has declined by -1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.28% and gained 17.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ZTS stock reached $78.76 billion, with 463.50 million shares outstanding and 461.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ZTS reached a trading volume of 2910791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $216.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 95.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ZTS stock trade performance evaluation

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.40, while it was recorded at 171.30 for the last single week of trading, and 162.09 for the last 200 days.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.24 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.16.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.63. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $153,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 11.00%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]: Insider Ownership positions

The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.