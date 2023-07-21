Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell -49.86% so far this year. What now?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] price plunged by -1.10 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Phunware Announces Strategic Cost Saving Measures to Accelerate Path to Profitability.

As part of its strategic cost optimization efforts, the Company has made the difficult but necessary decision to implement a reduction in force, impacting approximately 33% of Phunware’s workforce across all departments. This decision is not a reflection on the dedication or performance of these team members, but rather a strategic action to refocus the Company’s efforts on its most promising revenue generating opportunities and ensure Phunware’s continued success in the rapidly evolving mobile technology landscape.

A sum of 1701452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 955.04K shares. Phunware Inc. shares reached a high of $0.409 and dropped to a low of $0.385 until finishing in the latest session at $0.39.

The one-year PHUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.59. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $2.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -29.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.24 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5445, while it was recorded at 0.4028 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8472 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.